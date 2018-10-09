New interim police chief appointed by Calgary Police Commission

The Calgary Police Commission announced Tuesday it had selected Acting Deputy Chief Steve Barlow to take on the role of interim chief constable when the current chief retires.

Barlow is a 29-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

According to the commission, he’s held senior positions in patrol, specialized investigations, major crimes, professional standards and human resources.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to have been asked to fulfill this role,” Barlow said in a news release.

“I know it will come with challenges, but I accepted the opportunity without hesitation because of the strength of the amazing people within CPS. Chief Const. Chaffin has been a tremendous leader and mentor. I’m looking forward to working with the strong leadership team he has developed to help set up the incoming chief for success.”

Chief Roger Chaffin is set to step down after just three years in the top position.

“The decision is not based on any particular event or issue, but is made with the best interests of the service and Calgarians front of mind,” he said in a July news release.

Chaffin will officially retire on Jan. 6, 2019.

READ MORE: Calgary police chief Roger Chaffin to retire

“We are grateful that Chief Chaffin gave us six months’ notice of his plan to retire,” commission chair Brian Thiessen said. “It gave us an opportunity to identify a strong interim chief early in the process who could fill the gap until a new chief is appointed.

“Acting Deputy Chief Barlow is a well-rounded, experienced and respected leader. We are confident that he will provide steady guidance to CPS during this stage.”

READ MORE: Dispute over contract length ends Edmonton police chief’s tenure

City council has ratified the interim chief decision, the police commission said.

Now, the commission will focus on finding a new chief constable to lead the organization. A recruiting team has been selected to help search for the permanent chief.

The commission said citizens, employees and community partners will also be engaged in the selection process.