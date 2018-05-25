Dispute over contract length ends Edmonton police chief’s tenure

Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht said he and the Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) could not come to an agreement over the length of his contract extension, which is why he will be leaving the service at the end of his current contract in October.

Knecht released a statement on Friday, which stated he originally hoped to see his contract extended until the end of June 2019. He said this would give him enough time to complete a number of initiatives, which included mentoring senior EPS leaders to prepare them for the competition for chief.

Knecht said the June 2019 extension date was initially accepted by the chair and vice-chair of the EPC the week of March 26. However, following a commission meeting a few weeks later, they came back proposing his contract only be extended until the end of March 2019, Knecht explained.

The chief said he didn’t think a five-month extension would give him enough time to “adequately address” the initiatives on his list, which also included setting up a cybercrimes strategy, seeing a Community Wellness Centre come to fruition and seeing through two major capital projects — the Northwest Division Campus and a new administrative building.

“I also felt it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the organization or the community to leave in the midst of such significant organizational change given that adjusted time frame,” Knecht said.

“No other options were provided by the EPC, and as a result, I will be completing my existing contract, which concludes at the end of October 2018.”

In a statement Thursday, the EPC did not go into the details of the contract length. Councillor Scott McKeen, who represents council on the police commission, said it came down to a scheduling issue.

“I think it was just trying to reach the right time,” McKeen said. “Chief Knecht was not going to be around much longer anyway so it was just trying to work that out, I think. So, ‘not being extended’ sounds like the commission has a problem with chief Knecht and that is absolutely not the case.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Knecht released an internal memo to members of the EPS, informing them of his intention to leave after his current contract was up.

“I believed it was their right to hear first, directly from me, as opposed to learning of it on social media or otherwise,” Knecht explained. “Given that any extension to my contract ultimately rests with the Edmonton Police Commission, I further wanted to respect their role of advising the community of the commencement of a search for the next chief of police. That occurred late yesterday morning.”

Knecht was sworn in as Edmonton’s 22nd chief of police in June 2011. Over the past seven years, Knecht said he’s watched the EPS become what he believes to be the best police service in North America.

“I’ve worked with an outstanding group of professionals, both sworn and civilian, that strive every day to make Edmonton the safest major city in Canada,” he said.

“I am extremely proud of the many achievements of the Edmonton Police Service throughout my time as chief of police and the positive community support that I have experienced.”