U.S. voter registration reportedly spikes by 65,000 after Taylor Swift breaks political silence

The U.S. voter registration service reportedly spiked in numbers after Taylor Swift broke her political silence, according to Vote.org.

Swift, who has 112 million followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform on Oct. 7 to encourage her fans to register to vote.

Kamari Guthrie, the director of communications for Vote.Org, told Buzzfeed News there were 65,000 registrations in the 24-hour period after the I Knew You Were Trouble singer posted her reminder to register to vote to Instagram on Sunday.

“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post,” Guthrie said.

Swift’s post began by the singer stating that she will be voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she began.

Swift continued: “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin colour, gender or who they love.”

Swift used her post to focus on the Senate race in Tennessee, where the singer is registered to vote.

Swift said that although she had previously voted for women in office, she feels she’s unable to support Republican Senate candidate, Marsha Blackburn.

“Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would love to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Re-authorization of the Violence Against Women act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry,” Swift wrote.

“These are not MY Tennessee values,” Swift wrote.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer revealed that she will be voting for “Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.”

Swift sent people to Vote.org to find information about where they can register to vote.

“So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!” the 28-year-old singer concluded.

Of the 5,183 voter registrations in Tennessee this month, at least 2,144 occurred after Swift posted her statement to Instagram on Sunday, Guthrie said.

Tennessee’s deadline for voter registration is Oct. 9, which may have also contributed to the registration rush.

Swift has faced criticism for not speaking about political issues despite having a global platform.

Yet in 2017, she appeared on the cover of Time magazine as one of the “silence breakers” for her countersuit against a radio DJ who was fired after allegedly groping her before a concert. Swift won the lawsuit in a verdict that awarded her $1, which according to the suit served as “an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Swift didn’t acknowledge Bredesen’s recent endorsement of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but she did write that people may never find a candidate or party with whom they agree completely on every issue.

Bredesen thanked Swift, tweeting: “I’m honoured to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it.”

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

Swift’s political statement drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked about Swift’s comments, Trump on Monday told reporters; “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 per cent less now, OK?”

Before he was elected in 2016, Trump had spoken warmly of Swift. On separate occasions on Twitter in 2012 he called her “fantastic” and “terrific.”

Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Blackburn has not commented on Swift’s comments as of this writing.

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters