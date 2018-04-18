Taylor Swift alleged stalker arrested with knife, rope outside singer’s home

A Colorado man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stalking outside a Beverly Hills home owned by singer Taylor Swift.

Julius Sandrock, 38, was wearing a mask and had a knife in his car when he was arrested outside of the home. He was released from custody on Tuesday while police continued their investigation.

Police obtained a temporary restraining order preventing Sandrock from possessing guns.

According to the document, Sandrock was wearing a mask and rubber gloves when he was taken into custody. He told police he had driven from his home in Broomfield, Colo., to see Swift.

He told the officers he owned three handguns and was on probation in Colorado for firing one, police said.

A search of his car turned up a knife, rope, ammunition and more masks and gloves, according to the restraining order.

According to the document, prescription medications, including oxycodone, were also found, and Sandrock told the arresting officers that he had depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and manic episodes.

The arrest followed the April 8 arrest of a homeless man on suspicion of trespassing after he tried to climb a wall at the same property and ignored warnings by security guards to leave the area. Swift was not at home.

Justin Lilly, 23, was charged with a misdemeanour and sentenced to three days in jail.

Another man who violated a restraining order and threatened to kill Swift was sentenced to 10 years probation in early April.

Frank Andrew Hoover was first arrested in November 2016 after violating his restraining order when he followed Swift after her concert at a Formula 1 race.

Swift’s family also claims that Hoover had been sending aggressive emails to Swift’s father from August to Oct. 27 in 2016.

In these emails uncovered by police, Hoover allegedly refers to the Swifts as the “evil family of devils,” telling them to “enjoy the brain aneurysms and death.”

Hoover will be monitored by GPS surveillance for at least a year and has been ordered to keep at least a mile (about 1.6 km) from Swift and her family. Other requirements include psychological testing, substance abuse classes, surrendering of firearms and random drug testing. If he violates these terms, he faces jail time.

—With files from the Associated Press