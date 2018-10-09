Fredericton man faces additional charges in north-side shooting

A Fredericton man has been charged in relation to a shooting last Friday that sent a man to hospital.

Officers were called to the north side of the city just before 4:30 a.m.

Police located a 47-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition.

A short time later, a 56-year-old man was arrested “on an adjacent property.” Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

The following day, Eldon Wayne McCoy appeared in provincial court on one charge of pointing a firearm.

On Tuesday morning, however, he was further charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information to call 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers.