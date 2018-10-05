Shooting on Fredericton’s north side sends man to hospital

Police in Fredericton are investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s north side that sent one man to hospital.
Officers were called to a home at around 4:30 a.m., where they found a 47-year-old male victim who had been shot.
He was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
READ: Fredericton police unveil new armoured vehicle
A 56-year-old man was arrested a short time later at an adjacent property.
Fredericton Police Force says their emergency response, police service dog, and forensic identification units responded. Meanwhile, the major crime team continues the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.