Shooting on Fredericton’s north side sends man to hospital

Police in Fredericton are investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s north side that sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to a home at around 4:30 a.m., where they found a 47-year-old male victim who had been shot.

These are the two residences blocked off, police seem to be concentrated in this area. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/icBJyoAgV7 — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) October 5, 2018

He was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: Fredericton police unveil new armoured vehicle

A 56-year-old man was arrested a short time later at an adjacent property.

Police remain on scene of a shooting in Fredericton’s north end. Mapping out the crime scene. Forensic ident officers on scene and detectives are conducting interviews. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/qJRCQeFpOQ — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) October 5, 2018

Fredericton Police Force says their emergency response, police service dog, and forensic identification units responded. Meanwhile, the major crime team continues the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers.