October 9, 2018
Updated: October 9, 2018 1:38 pm

Toronto artist identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run

Andre Alexander, 34, identified by a friend as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Willowdale on Oct. 8, 2018.

A friend of a 34-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run while riding his motorized longboard in Toronto’s north end on Monday has been identified as local artist Andre Alexander.

Emergency crews responded to a call just after 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bonnington Place and Sheppard Avenue East close to Yonge Street.

Toronto police said the man was travelling east on Sheppard Avenue East when he was hit by a car heading in the same direction.

Investigators said the driver briefly exited her vehicle, which is believed to be an older model silver or grey Toyota Yaris, before driving away. Police also said there was a child in the back of the car.

Alexander was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the family’s funeral costs said Alexander was an inspirational artist and a loving father.

“Andre Alexander also known as @hip_pop_art was an inspirational artist, loving father to his beautiful little girl, a gentleman who left a smile on everyone’s face, and a memorable presence to those he met along the way,” a description on the fundraising page said.

Officers say they’re looking to identify the driver of this vehicle, who is wanted in an alleged hit-and-run.

“It is with deep sadness that we are saying “Farewell” to a beloved man that everyone adored. We are reaching out to everyone who can help his family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Monday’s incident is the 53rd fatal collision in Toronto this year.

–With a file from Nick Westoll

