Woman wanted after Toronto police say man riding skateboard dies in hit-and-run

Toronto police say they’re looking for a female driver after a 34-year-old man riding a motorized skateboard died in an alleged hit-and-run in the city’s north end early Monday.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the intersection of Bonnington Place and Sheppard Avenue East, close to Yonge Street, after 1:15 a.m.

In a statement by police, officers said the man was travelling east on Sheppard Avenue East when he was hit by a car heading in the same direction.

Investigators said the driver briefly exited her vehicle, which is believed to be an older model silver or grey Toyota Yaris, before driving away. Police also said there was a child in the back of the car.

READ MORE: 3 people dead after crash near Guelph

Officers said paramedics took the man to hospital in life-threatening condition, and he later died in hospital.

Police said they’re asking for tips from the public as well as dashcam or surveillance video to identify the driver or the location of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Monday’s incident is the 53rd fatal collision in Toronto this year.

UPDATE: The 34 yr old male victim has now been pronounced deceased. This is now Fail to Remain Fatality #53. police are looking for female driver in a silver or grey Toyota Yaris. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 8, 2018