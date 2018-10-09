Man charged after serious collision in Orillia sends 2 to hospital: OPP

A man has been charged after a serious collision in Orillia sent two people to hospital.

According to Orillia OPP, on Sunday just after 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a head-on collision on Highway 12 between Atherley Road and Forest Avenue.

Police say as a result of the crash, two people were taken to hospital by County of Simcoe paramedics with minor injuries.

Officers say the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, following an investigation, 42-year-old Jamie Varela from Orillia was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension.

Police say Varela was released on a promise to appear in court in Orillia on Oct. 30.