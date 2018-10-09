Police investigating hit-and-run in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run investigation in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday officers received a report of a hit-and-run at a Tim Hortons on Anne Street North.

Police say a vehicle struck the building while in the drive-thru, resulting in significant damage to the building.

Officers say the driver allegedly failed to stay on the scene to speak with staff and police.

Police are now searching for a grey, four-door Ford Escape with a licence plate beginning with “CP” or “CB.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police seeking driver, following a Fail to Remain at Tim Hortons, located at Esso Gas Station, at 7 Anne Street, North. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or @CrimeSDM https://t.co/ukaFAFaF9l pic.twitter.com/yOI0r1lybj — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) October 8, 2018