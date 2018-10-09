Police investigating hit-and-run in Barrie
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run investigation in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Saturday officers received a report of a hit-and-run at a Tim Hortons on Anne Street North.
Police say a vehicle struck the building while in the drive-thru, resulting in significant damage to the building.
Officers say the driver allegedly failed to stay on the scene to speak with staff and police.
Police are now searching for a grey, four-door Ford Escape with a licence plate beginning with “CP” or “CB.”
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
