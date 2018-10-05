Crime
October 5, 2018 12:12 pm

OPP officer charged with careless driving after single-vehicle collision in Laurier Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 16-year member of the OPP has been charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision in Laurier Township.

According to Almaguin Highlands OPP, on Sept. 22 at around 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a police vehicle on Goreville Road.

Officers say the police vehicle was travelling north of Highway 11 and was responding to a call for service when the driver allegedly lost control and drove off the highway.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.

Police have charged Const. Brian Henry with careless driving.

According to police, he remains on active duty.

