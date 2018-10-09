Teen dies, 19-year-old man arrested after incident at Barrhaven construction site
Ottawa police are reporting that a boy died after an incident at a Barrhaven construction site on Monday night. Police say alcohol was a factor in the incident.
Police say they called to home under construction on Cape Jack Walk Court, a new street in the west-end suburb, at around 8:40 p.m. a new street in the west-end suburb.
According to Ottawa paramedics, the boy was found upon arrival with “multi-system trauma.” Medics attempted to resuscitate the teen, but he died on scene.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charges are currently pending. Though police were unable to provide the circumstances of the boy’s death, the Ottawa police’s collision unit is investigating.
