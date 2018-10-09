Coalition Avenir Québec government to legislate against political appointments

The new Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government announced it will be tabling a bill aimed at reforming how high-ranking civil servants are appointed.

Speaking to reporters in Québec City, Simon Jolin-Barrette, a CAQ MNA and the transition government spokesperson, said appointments requiring approval from two-thirds of the members of the National Assembly, would be extended to include the head of the Sûreté du Québec, the Crown Attorney’s office and the UPAC — the province’s anti-corruption unit.

Several positions already require a two-thirds vote, including the ethics commissioner, the chief electoral officer, the Quebec ombudsman and the auditor general.

The secretary general has been tasked with making recommendations into best-practices to ensure the nomination process is rigorous and transparent.

Jolin-Barrette said the legislation, which is to be in place before Christmas, would prevent political appointments in key government positions.

“People who will occupy high positions in the Quebec state apparatus will be appointed according to their competence and experience and not according to their political affiliation,” he said. “For us it is fundamental.”

Jolin-Barrette contends the move is to ensure the best person is picked for the job at hand.

As a point in case, he referred to a former director of the province’s national parks network (SEPAQ) who once told a reporter his only expertise heading the organization was that he had once camped in a SEPAQ campground.

“So when you find yourself in situations such as these, Quebecers have the right to ask: Is this the best administrator for the job? Is it the best administrator to manage millions, to manage hundreds of employees? I don’t believe so,” Jolin-Barrette said.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne.