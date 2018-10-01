Canada
October 1, 2018 2:57 pm

Robert Lafrenière, head of Quebec’s anti-corruption unit, steps down

By The Canadian Press

UPAC Commissioner Robert Lafreniere leaves the podium after speaking to the media at a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. MNA Guy Ouellette was linked to a UPAC probe called Machurer, which looked into suspected illegal financing within the Liberal party under former leader Jean Charest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

The director of Quebec’s anti-corruption squad has resigned from his post.

UPAC spokesperson Mathieu Delisle confirmed that Robert Lafrenière will be leaving on Nov. 2, but provided no other details.

Lafrenière has led UPAC since 2011, when it was created by then-minister of public security Robert Dutil.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Couillard defends Liberal candidate who allegedly leaked info to rivals

In 2016, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced Lafrenière had been reappointed in 2016. His mandate was supposed to end in 2021.

The resignation comes after an announcement made on Friday by Quebec’s office of criminal prosecutions that UPAC would ultimately not have access to property seized last year during Liberal MNA Guy Ouellete’s arrest, who the unit suspected of leaking information to media.

READ MORE: Guy Ouellette testifies in corruption trial

In September, Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault, said he wanted to review the work of the heads of the Sûreté du Québec, the Montreal police department and UPAC. Legault added that Lafrenière had not been voted into his post by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

In December 2017, an internal report on work relations within UPAC was leaked to media. It revealed that the UPAC’s business integrity verification unit, led at the time by Marcel Forget, was damaged by conflicting relationships, palpable tensions and a lack of employee confidence in management.

READ MORE: Allegations of collusion in anti-corruption unit unfounded: auditor general

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Guy Ouellete
Martin Coiteux
Quebec Corruption
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec politics
Robert Lafrenière
UPAC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News