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Politics

Stiles unavailable to canvas for Chow as Toronto election enters final week

By Olivia Bowden & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 19, 2026 1:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford appears to endorse Olivia Chow in Toronto mayoral race'
Ford appears to endorse Olivia Chow in Toronto mayoral race
RELATED: Asked about endorsing a candidate in the upcoming election, Premier Doug Ford heaped praise on Olivia Chow. While sources say it wasn’t in face an endorsement, rival campaigns didn’t see it that way. Matthew Bingley reports – Sep 16, 2026
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Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says that despite her support for Olivia Chow’s re-election campaign, she’s unavailable for last-minute campaign activities that could boost Chow’s profile in the pivotal final week before election day.

During an unrelated news conference at Queen’s Park on Monday, Stiles said while other NDP MPPs are supporting other municipal races around the province, her schedule doesn’t have room for her to do the same in her own political backyard.

“I’m actually on the road, I think, quite a bit between now and then. Me personally, I’m going to be, I think, on the road between now and then quite a lot,” Stiles said.

Stiles’s unavailability to support Chow on the ground comes at a moment when the incumbent Toronto mayor is locked in a tight race with opponent Brad Bradford. While Chow has consistently led polling, her lead has been squeezed by some gains in momentum by Bradford.

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The latest Liaison Strategies polling from Oct. 13 puts Chow at 51 per cent support and Bradford at 46 per cent. The polling reflects the views of a random sample of 1,000 Toronto residents the firm contacted between Oct.8 to Oct. 9.

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“The polls don’t always tell the whole story,” Stiles said, before adding that she’s spoken with Toronto residents who are excited about the possibility of Chow staying on as mayor.

“They are proud of her accomplishments. I expect she’ll be the victor,” she said.

NDP sources insisted Stiles is planning to officially endorse Chow in the final days of the campaign and her team has yet to determine the final election day schedule.

Meanwhile, Chow’s campaign staff, they said, is also filled with former provincial NDP members. The NDP caucus is also available for voter engagement, they added.

Sources also pointed out that others who endorsed Chow – former Premier’s Kathleen Wynne and Bob Rae – are also unlikely to join the campaign trail.

Stiles emphasized that residents need to get out there and vote, as she said “there’s a lot of powerful forces out there” that do not want to see representatives elected, including those who support tenants.

She said “absolutely 100 per cent supports Mayor Olivia Chow in her re-election.”

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Toronto will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 26.

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