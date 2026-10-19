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Politics

Defeated legislature member Pascal Paradis named Quebec’s chief negotiator

By Patrice Bergeron The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2026 11:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parti Québécois holds swearing in ceremony for MNAs'
Parti Québécois holds swearing in ceremony for MNAs
WATCH: Parti Québécois holds swearing in ceremony for MNAs
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Former Parti Québécois legislature member Pascal Paradis has been named the province’s chief negotiator and diplomat.

Premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Paradis is the best person for the job because of his personal and professional background.

The former executive director of Lawyers Without Borders Canada will be asked to meet with Indigenous nations and to represent the province during trade negotiations between Canada and the United States.

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The 55-year-old lost the Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon to a Liberal candidate earlier this month in the Oct. 5 provincial election.

His defeat shocked the party, which will form a minority government without winning a single seat in the provincial capital.

The PQ says Paradis will assist the province’s international relations minister and will also report directly to the premier.

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