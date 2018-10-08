Tropical Storm Leslie to become hurricane as it swirls in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Leslie, currently located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday with further strengthening possible through Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Leslie is located about 1,090 miles (1,750 kilometers) west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kilometers/hour), the NHC said.

