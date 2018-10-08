West Kelowna wine trail criticized for narrow roads, power poles on sidewalks

More problems are surfacing on West Kelowna’s new wine trail, where critics have already voiced concern about power poles in the middle of the sidewalk.

Councillor Rosalin Neis also says the road is too narrow.

Neis is convinced the new road, which is designed to slow vehicles down, will become a safety hazard in the snow and ice.

“This is going to be a bit of a nightmare come winter,” she said. “I think we’re going to have a lot of people very upset and disturbed about the width of this road and the dangerous slant, hill and grade once winter comes.”

Neis thinks someone should be held accountable for the mistakes.

She says the city needs to hire someone who can oversee less-experienced staff, so these types of mistakes don’t happen again.

Neis is the only councillor who voted against the multi-million dollar project, and is calling out her fellow councillors who voted in favour of it.

“Six of the seven of us approved this project, and in some regard, those six people do have some accountability,” she said.

“At the end of the day, they should have done their homework and looked at this and not just taken it verbatim that this is what we were going to get.”