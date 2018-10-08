Water quality advisory rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

West Kelowna has ended its water quality advisory for the Pritchard-Sunnyside system.

Advisories still remain in effect in Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates. The elderly, children and people with immune deficiencies should use water that has been boiled for at least a minute or find an alternate safe source.

The city continues to offer free water at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road to those under an advisory.

Residents need to bring clean containers and hoses for filling.