Entire community of Old Fort ordered to evacuate 1 week after nearby landslide

The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has ordered the evacuation of the entire community of Old Fort, due to a nearby landslide.

The small subdivision south of Fort St. John was cut off last Sunday when the slide destroyed the only road leading into the community.

Sixty-eight evacuees were initially sent to Fort St. John last week, many of them by boat.

The district expanded the evacuation area several times over the course of the week, and shortly after noon on Sunday, ordered the entire community to clear out.

“The Evacuation Order is in effect for ALL areas and properties east of the current evacuation order including Old Fort Road, River Drive, Old Fort Loop, Canoe Road, and Trapper Road,” reads the order.

The PRRD said RCMP and members of the Peace River District were on site assisting with the evacuation on Sunday, and that boats would be used to taxi people to the nearby Site C dock, from which they would be shuttled to an emergency reception centre via bus.

Emergency support services are being offered to evacuees at the Pomeroy Sports Centre in Fort St. John.

“After the evacuation all services to the area will stopped. Those who choose to stay will do so at their own risk and will be required to be 100% self-sufficient. All access routes will be manned and once some comes out they will not be allowed back in,” the order said.

Global News has requested comment from the district and the Ministry of Transportation.

Last week, the ministry said the slide area remained unstable, and that there was no timeline for the road to the community to be rebuilt.