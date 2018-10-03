West Kelowna warning residents of fraudulent ‘garbage’ fines

The City of West Kelowna says residents should be aware of fake violation fines regarding garbage collection.

According to the city, a resident of the Sunnyside neighbourhood was served with a fake “bylaw violation” notice, along with a fine of $125, for putting his garbage containers out too soon. The city said the letter illegally uses West Kelowna identifiers and was said to be issued by “officer R.B.G.”

The city also said authentic bylaw violation notices contain the name and contact information of bylaw officers, typically have an infraction ticket attached and are never anonymous.

On Wednesday, the city said it has received several fake fines from residents.

The city says it is investigating the matter and is asking anyone with information related to this fraudulent notice to contact bylaw enforcement at 778-797-8810. Residents are also asked to contact bylaw if they have received a similar notice.