5 of the 111 cats seized from B.C. mobile home park now up for adoption

Five of the 111 cats and kittens seized from a Penticton-area mobile home park are now up for adoption.

“They’ve shown some improvement, some interaction with people, some comfort around people,” said Lindsey Leverrier, an animal care attendant with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Two males and three females are currently up for adoption. Four of the animals are kittens, estimated to be around five or six months old.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Overwhelmed with cats, Penticton SPCA temporarily closes its doors

Sixty-five cats were surrendered to the SPCA almost three weeks ago after an extreme hoarding situation was brought to the organization’s attention.

About a week later, the owner surrendered another 46 cats and kittens.

“Some of them are going to take a bit more work, maybe a home with other felines around because that’s what they’re generally used to. It might help them come out of their shell a little more,” Leverrier said.

READ MORE: Donations for 65 cats in Penticton hoarding case pouring in

A calm, quiet household would be beneficial for the animals so they can relax and stop hiding, she added.

Many of the cats are polydactyl, which is a genetic mutation that means their paws have extra toes.

The felines were all very fearful of people, and volunteers have been working to help socialize the animals.

READ MORE: An animal cruelty investigation prompts the owner to surrender 65 cats the Penticton SPCA

Those who want to adopt are asked to spend some one-on-one time with the cats first.

“We just want people to be aware of what they’re taking home, so if it doesn’t work out in the first week or two, we don’t want them to come back to the shelter,” Leverrier said. “They’re going to hide for a bit.”