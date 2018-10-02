Ontario SPCA investigating after cage of dead rats found in Severn Township

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is investigating after four rats were found dead in a cage in Severn Township.

According to a news release issued by the Ontario SPCA, on Sunday a resident found a medium-sized cage on a Canadian Pacific Railway trail at the corner of Anderson Line and Southorn Road.

The cage contained four dead white rats.

The SPCA says the cage was equipped with blankets and towels, one of which was white with an embroidered fire truck on the bottom.

According to the SPCA, the investigation is ongoing and the incident is being treated as “suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPCA at 310-SPCA (7722).