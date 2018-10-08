Thanksgiving Monday marks 2018’s last day for Trent-Severn lock stations

Thanksgiving Monday marks the final operational day of the season for all 44 locks along the Trent-Severn Waterway located between Trenton and Port Severn.

Martin Carfrae, who brought his family from Germany, was lucky to catch a glimpse of the action.

“I was wondering whether they were closed today, but I’m so happy that they weren’t closed today and the girl at the tourist bureau said get down there right away and you won’t miss it,” said Carfrae.

Come Tuesday, the locks won’t be staffed.

“At which point you don’t get our help if something happens,” said lockmaster Ed Donald. “You have to be cognizant of that, aware, take extra precautions, and some of the life rings that are in strategic locations are left out over the winter but many of the tubs and the chambers and around the railings of the locks do get pulled in for the winter.”

Donald, who has been working the waterway since 1989, says the Trent Severn Waterway is the second-largest watershed in the world and it contributes enormously to the economy along the waterway system.

“If we didn’t have this beautiful gem in the middle of Ontario, 386 km long going through all these towns and villages, then most would not survive,” said Donald.

While operations may be shutting down, it still takes a month to winterize and prepare for the 2019 season.

“Travel our lakes and rivers by snowmobile or four-wheeler as long as it’s deemed safe and there’s plenty of ice, and you’re not in any areas where there’s any currents involved,” Donald said, “then we would love you to continue to enjoy our system in the winter months, as well.”

The Trent-Severn Waterway will open up again on the May 24 long weekend, 2019.