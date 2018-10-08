Kitchener Rangers fall to Sudbury Wolves in overtime

Blake Murray scored in overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Kitchener Rangers.

Darian Pilon and Kirill Nizhnikov scored in regulation for the Wolves (6-2-0).

Kitchener’s (4-0-2) offence came from Jack York and Riley Damiani.

Saturday: Kitchener 4 Sarnia 3

Rickard Hugg had a hat trick as Kitchener held on to beat the Sarnia Sting.

Joseph Garreffa also scored while Luke Richardson made 23 saves for the Rangers (4-0-1).

Hugo Leufvenius, Jacob Perreault and Ryan McGregor had goals for Sarnia (3-3-0). Ethan Langevin made 16 saves in defeat.

Friday: Saginaw 4 Kitchener 3 (OT)

Albert Michnac put away the winner 3:19 into overtime as Saginaw Spirit eked out a win over the Kitchener Rangers.

Cole Perfetti, Bode Wilde and Cole Coskey also scored for the Spirit (3-2-1).

Jonathan Yantsis, Joseph Garreffa and Riley Damiani supplied the offence for Kitchener (3-0-1).