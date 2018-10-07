Living New Brunswick museum marks Thanksgiving weekend with family festivities

While some people enjoy taking in the long weekend from the comfort of their own homes, others headed out to Kings Landing, a living museum about 20 minutes outside of Fredericton.

An agricultural fair was held as the season comes to a close. Festivities included a cross-cut saw competition and other competitions between villagers, allowing them to showcase their work.

But for many, it was also a chance to satisfy an appetite. A pair of Victorian Thanksgiving Dinners were held, as well as a Harvest Home Long-table Feast, all of which were sold out.

That’s why some visitors who came from Maine were eager too book early with high expectations.

“I had heard about the [feast] last year and how good it was,” said Tracy Williams. “We definitely made plans — as soon as the reservations opened, we put in to come up here for the day.”

“The guests all dine with some of our villagers,” says Rachael Biggar, a spokesperson for Kings Landing.

“It’s a tradition from the 1800’s, where during the harvest — there was never a set date for harvest home, but the community would come together and they’d sit at these two long tables and share in the bounty of the harvest.”

An auction was also held as an additional chance to show off what villagers have created.

“We’ll be selling off a lot of wonderful items that our artisans have worked so hard on all summer,” Biggar said.

Others say their favourite part was enjoying the whole experience the village had to offer.

“Witnessing how they lived back then and how incredible they survived,” said Collin Stears.