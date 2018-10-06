Vancity online services down for 3rd day, no timeline for recovery

It’s not the news clients of Vancity credit union wanted to hear: as of Saturday morning, multiple banking services remained down.

The disruption, which began around midnight on Wednesday, applies to Vancity’s online platform, app, IT and some core banking services.

ATMs, credit cards and point of sales debit payments were still operational.

“This is not the news I wanted to bring to you this morning. We’ve been working hard overnight to bring the system up,” said Vancity CEO Tamara Vrooman in a video posted Saturday morning.

Vrooman said technicians are working hard to resolve the problem but are concerned about a large volume of data that was stored in the background over the course of the outage.

“It’s important that we test and release that data in a structured way to ensure the system is fully functional. That work is ongoing, and I don’t yet have an estimate when it will be complete,” Vrooman said.

“Clearly, three days of system outage is not what we would expect, it’s not what you would expect and it’s not good enough. I apologize for the inconvenience.”

On Friday, Vancity said that it had ruled out a hack or data breach as the cause of the outage. It’s still not clear what caused the crash.

Vrooman said the company is extending hours at branch locations, has staffed call centres and is monitoring its social media platforms to answer customers’ questions.

She said the credit union is promising to make things right and to cover any penalties or service charges that clients incur due to the outage.