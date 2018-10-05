Fishing blitz nets dozens of charges in Port Hope, Cobourg

More than three dozen charges were laid against anglers in Northumberland County during a three-day enforcement blitz by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

During the weekend of Sept. 28-30, conservation officers laid 37 charges and 18 warnings to anglers at the Ganaraska River in Port Hope and the Cobourg Creek in Cobourg.

The Ganaraska — which runs through the Town of Port Hope — is one of the province’s largest and busiest salmon rivers.

“The blitz was conducted in response to numerous public complaints received in previous years about unethical angling practices at these locations,” the MNRF stated Friday.

Officers checked 197 anglers, ensuring compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and the Ontario Fishery Regulations.

Charges and warnings were issued for:

Fishing without a licence

Trespassing to fish

Possessing an over-limit of salmon

Taking fish other than by angling

Fishing without carrying a licence

Fishing with a snagger

Fishing in a fish sanctuary

Snagging salmon

During the blitz, officers also laid charges and issued warnings under the Liquor Licence Act for having open liquor and seized salmon and fishing equipment.

No other details on the charges were provided.