Darius McCrary accused of dislocating 2-year-old daughter’s arm

Family Matters actor Darius McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow in the ’90s sitcom, has been accused of dislocating his 2-year-old daughter Zoey’s arm.

According to court documents, McCrary’s estranged wife Tammy Brawner alleged that in March 2018, the actor “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.”

Brawner attached medical records that described Zoey’s injury.

READ MORE: Former ‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary accused of holding infant daughter over boiling water

Brawner apparently told doctors that Zoey was taken by McCrary to the bathroom and he “grabbed her arm.”

The 42-year-old actor denied the accusation and claimed that he only “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

Zoey was reportedly diagnosed with nursemaid’s elbow, or a “pulled elbow” in which a child’s elbow partially dislocates.

The report noted that Zoey was in pain and “cried when attempting to move the arm.” The medical records said that the doctors performed a procedure, which went well.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer among 302 arrested at Brett Kavanaugh protests

According to the court documents, McCrary went on the radio and “stated that I have been telling and coaching our 2-year-old daughter to lie and say that ‘Dada hurt her.’”

Brawner also said that McCrary has not been following court orders regarding Zoey and that he has been skipping mandated co-parenting classes.

“I cannot co-parent by myself,” she stated in the documents. “I have gone above and beyond to parent with Mr. McCrary but he appears to be too bitter and too much of a tyrant to parent with me.”

Brawner filed for divorce from the actor in March 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s insurance company sues ex-bodyguard for $6.1M over Paris robbery

In February 2017, Brawner was granted a restraining order against McCrary after she complained that he had been abusing both her and Zoey.

WATCH BELOW: Former ‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary accused of holding infant daughter over boiling water

In those court documents, Brawner reflected on one particular incident in which she claims that McCrary held their daughter over a boiling pot of water and said he wished he never had her.

Brawner also claimed the actor frequently spanked their daughter and sometimes strapped her arms during meals.

She also recalled the incident that pushed her towards getting a restraining order.

READ MORE: Damon Wayans announces he’s quitting ‘Lethal Weapon’ in surprise announcement

She said that on Feb. 10 2017, McCrary began throwing picture frames and other objects around the house, with some coming dangerously close to hitting their infant daughter. She also accused him of hitting her in the head with his forearm.

Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter, claimed that McCrary regularly drinks and uses drugs and when he comes home intoxicated he becomes violent.

The judge ruled in favour of Brawner and her daughter, ordering McCrary to move out of the family home and stay a minimum of 300 feet away from his wife and daughter.

McCrary has not commented on the new court documents as of this writing.