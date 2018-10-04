Damon Wayans announces he’s quitting ‘Lethal Weapon’ in surprise announcement

Damon Wayans has announced that he will be leaving Lethal Weapon after finishing production on the series’ current 13 episodes ordered for Season Three.

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13,” Wayans said in an interview. “So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.”

“So you’re over it?” the off-camera interviewer asked Wayans.

“I’m done. Like Murtaugh said, I’m too old for this,” the 58-year-old actor said, referencing his character from the series.

When he was asked if he was just joking, Wayans shook his head and said “No.”

“I’m going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again,” Wayans added.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband, and friend on TV and be the guy in life who’s telling everybody, ‘I can’t, I’ve got to work,’” Wayans shared, citing important life events he’s missed out on.

“I’m giving them enough time to find a replacement,” he said.

Lethal Weapon was renewed in May after the series star Clayne Crawford was removed from the show, replacing him with Seann William Scott in a new role.

Crawford’s dismissal came in May after many on-set conflicts involving the actor and Wayans.

At the time, Wayans posted a graphic video of what happened during the Crawford-directed episode. (After posting this series of tweets, Wayans deleted his Twitter account entirely; all the photos below are screengrabs of his account while active.)

In the video, which is no longer playable, Wayans is seen getting struck on the head by shrapnel.

A photo posted later shows Wayans with a bloody cut on the opposite side of his head, and he questions his on-set safety.

Wayans’ next tweet provided an explanation for his injury, and the actor seemed to implicate Crawford by tagging him and hashtagging “#noapology.”

Wayans also posted photos of fliers he claimed to have found on the Warner Bros. lot, referring his co-star as “an emotional terrorist.”

Neither Fox or Warner Bros. TV has commented on Wayans’ announcement.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz