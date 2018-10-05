Amy Schumer among 302 arrested at Brett Kavanaugh protests

Comedian Amy Schumer was among more than 300 people arrested Thursday at a protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C.

The Trainwreck actress took part in the #CancelKavanaugh event on Capitol Hill, which took place a day before the Senate will begin voting on whether or not to confirm U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Tensions have been high at the Capitol with opponents of Kavanaugh, including survivors of sexual assault, confronting senators in the halls and holding vigils across the street at the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct dating back to when he was in high school.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. She accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.

“No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down,” Schumer said during the protests. “We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

Schumer filmed a video for another protester’s daughter while at the Senate building in which she says: “I think we’re going to get arrested.”

In another video, a law enforcement official asks Schumer and other protesters if they want to be arrested. Schumer nods and says “yes.”

The Hill reported that instead of handcuffs, protesters were given different coloured bracelets by police.

The outlet also reported that Schumer had pink bracelets and when asked what they were for, she jokingly said, “For drinking.”

Model Emily Ratajkowski was arrested along with Schumer.

Ratajkowski held a sign that read, “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

Several photos have emerged of Schumer and Ratjakowski being escorted by police officers, with many other protesters.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Ratajkowski tweeted. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Schumer and Ratajkowski appeared together in the 2018 movie I Feel Pretty.

Last week, Schumer tweeted that she refused to accept Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court judge.

“We #BelieveSurvivors and refuse to accept Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice. Join us in making our voices heard Friday at noon local time. Find or host an event near you: cancelkavanaugh.com,” Schumer tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Schumer addressed the protesters, saying, “That’s what we’re going to do: We’re going to keep showing up and no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying ‘Women don’t matter.’ Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

