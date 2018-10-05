Latest on Brett Kavanaugh: Senate holds preliminary vote on Supreme Court confirmation

U.S. Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Friday morning, deciding whether his confirmation should see a final vote Saturday.

The vote comes as key Republican senators remain undeclared amid the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. The allegations have led to intense disagreements among politicians and protests across the country.

Here is the latest on the allegations, Senate vote and resulting protests. This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.

Key senator to vote ‘yes,’ 10 a.m. ET

U.S. Senate Republican Susan Collins, considered one of four possible swing votes on the confirmation, will vote yes on Friday in a procedural vote.

Collins will announce her decision for the final confirmation vote this afternoon.

Senators speak before the vote, 9:30 a.m. ET

U.S. senators spoke on the floor ahead of a planned preliminary vote on Kavanaugh’s future, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.

While two undecided Republicans responded favourably Thursday to an FBI report on Kavanaugh, it is still unclear how they will vote.