Latest on Brett Kavanaugh: Sen. Grassley says ‘no hint of misconduct’ in FBI report

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh continues to garner attention amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Kavanaugh, who has vehemently denied all allegations, was the subject of a week-long FBI investigation.

The investigation has wrapped up, and the report was given to the Senate overnight.

A vote on whether Kavanaugh will be accepted to the Supreme Court is expected to occur in the coming days.

Here is the latest on Kavanaugh’s allegations and reactions to the FBI report:

Sen. Chuck Grassley reacts

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was among the first to respond to the FBI probe’s findings, which have not been made public.

Grassley, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary, says the FBI found “no hint of misconduct” in its background investigation.

Some senators still waiting to see report

Some senators might need to wait until Friday for the chance to see the FBI report.

Lawmakers are being told that time slots for reading the report are getting full. Illinois’ Tammy Duckworth told reporters that “it’s so backed up I might have to wait until tomorrow. They’re so swamped.”

— With files from The Associated Press