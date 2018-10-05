Montrealers put their privilege aside to raise money for Dans la rue

A group of Montrealers spent the night sleeping outside during the city’s first frost advisory of the season. A few dozen people camped out in Dorchester Square to raise money for Dans la rue — an organization that helps the city’s homeless youth — and spread awareness of what thousands of Montrealers go through each night.

“This was an October evening with loads of proper gear,” said Darren Henwood, who works for Airbnb. “It makes me feel so bad for the people at the end of February trying to find places to stay and have nothing other than the clothing they own and some rough shelter.”

Participants were equipped with sleeping bags, pillows and a safe space to rest their heads. They were monitored by security guards.

“I can’t even imagine how other people do it when they have nothing,” said Henwood.

“It’s all this sense of being alone, being insecure, and not being able to go to work afterwards,” said Dans la rue executive director Cecile Arbaud, who also slept outside.

It’s the second time the organization has done this. This year, Arbaud said they managed to raise $130,000.

“We help approximately 1,000 youth per year. We have different services, the van, the bunker, an emergency shelter and much more,” Arbaud explained.

Participants said they were left with a new appreciation for homeless Montrealers and the people who help them.

“We wake up this morning with a lot of admiration,” said Christine Babkine, who works at Ivanhoe Cambridge.

Dans la rue was founded by the late Father Emmett Johns, and to his successors, it was another way to carry on the legacy of the man who was affectionately known as Pops.

“It’s a very nice opportunity to pay tribute to Pops. I’m really thinking he would be very proud of what we do,” said Arbaud.

The dozens of participants warmed up with a hot chocolate at the end of their experience and said they felt privileged to be heading to be heading off to work.