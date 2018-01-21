Montreal yoga studio holds fundraiser for Dans la rue

An Old Montreal yoga studio hosted a fundraiser Sunday afternoon to support Dans la rue, the organization founded by Father Emmett “Pops” Johns, who passed away Jan. 13.

This is the sixth year that Land Within Atterrissage Intérieur has held the event, which included yoga and a silent auction.

“It’s about hope, community spirit and coming together,” explains owner Yasmin Fudakowska-Gow, who co-hosted the event.

She says it’s about giving back, which is why she started the fundraiser in the first place.

She tells Global News that this year’s event has special meaning.

“Normally we do it on the solstice, like just before Christmas,” she says. “But this year, we decided to do it just after Christmas, and it’s sort of an incredible timing because it’s just one week past the death of the founder of Dans la Rue. So it feels like a very significant day and significant timing.”

Co-host Leah Vineberg, who teaches yoga at Dans la Rue, agrees and says the other reason for the event was to honour Father Johns.

“He was a very inspirational person, who recognized the value of everybody,” she says.

Neither of them met Father Johns but they say his legacy and what he stood for, means something to them.

They hope to raise more than $1,000 from donations and the silent auction.

Last year they managed to get $1,000.