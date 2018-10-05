Kitchener Rangers deal pair of picks to Sudbury Wolves for Alexey Lipanov

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired Alexey Lipanov from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

“We are thrilled to add Alexey to our team and would like to welcome him to Kitchener,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

The Rangers are sending Oshawa’s third-round pick in 2021 and Kingston’s third-round pick in 2022 north in exchange for the Russian centre.

Lipanov was originally selected in the 2016 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft by the Barrie Colts. He would spend a season in Barrie before moving on to Sudbury.

Lipanov, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, has recorded 39 points over his two seasons in the OHL. He has also spent time with the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa’s AHL affiliate.

“As a third-round NHL draft pick, he will add some extra skill and offensive creativity to our team,” McKenzie said