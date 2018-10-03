Kitchener Rangers’ goalie Luke Richardson earns weekly CHL honours

Kitchener Rangers netminder Luke Richardson has been named CHL Goaltender of the Week.

Richardson allowed only one goal in two games over the weekend, helping his team to a perfect 2-0 record while being named the first star in each game.

He made 31 saves in Kitchener’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa 67’s on Friday. A day later, he stopped 33 shots to help Kitchener to 4-1 win in Windsor.

A four-year veteran with the club, Richardson was picked by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2015 OHL Priority Selection draft.