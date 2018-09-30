kitchener rangers
September 30, 2018 8:02 am
Updated: September 30, 2018 8:03 am

Kitchener Rangers perfect start to season continues with win over Windsor Spitfires

By Global News
Rickard Hugg scored twice and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers moved to 3-0 to start the season with a victory over the Windsor Spitfires.

Greg Meireles’ marker at 9:10 of the second period stood as the game-winning goal for the Rangers. Chase Campbell also scored for Kitchener. Will Cuylle had the Spitfires’ (2-2-0) lone goal.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers easily handle Ottawa 67’s

Luke Richardson turned aside 33 shots for Kitchener. Kari Piiroinen stopped 15 shots for Windsor.
Global News