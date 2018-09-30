Kitchener Rangers perfect start to season continues with win over Windsor Spitfires
A A
Rickard Hugg scored twice and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers moved to 3-0 to start the season with a victory over the Windsor Spitfires.
Greg Meireles’ marker at 9:10 of the second period stood as the game-winning goal for the Rangers. Chase Campbell also scored for Kitchener. Will Cuylle had the Spitfires’ (2-2-0) lone goal.
READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers easily handle Ottawa 67’s
Luke Richardson turned aside 33 shots for Kitchener. Kari Piiroinen stopped 15 shots for Windsor.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.