Sports
September 29, 2018 8:01 pm

Kitchener Rangers easily handle Ottawa 67’s

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

Luke Richardon made 31 saves while the Rangers used a four-goal second period to toppled Ottawa.

Jonathan Yantsis, Nich McHugh, Greg Meireles and Michael Vukojevic scored in the second while Chase Campbell added another goal in the third for Kitchener (2-0-0).

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers acquire right winger Chase Campbell from Owen Sound Attack

Kevin Bahl scored in the third to keep the 67’s (1-2-0) from being blanked. Cedrick Anee turned aside 21-of-26 shots in a losing cause.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
kitchener rangers
Kitchener Rangers highlights
OHL highlights
Ottawa 67's
Ottawa 67’s highlights
Rangers 67’s video
Rangers beat 67’s

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News