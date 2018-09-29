Kitchener Rangers easily handle Ottawa 67’s

Luke Richardon made 31 saves while the Rangers used a four-goal second period to toppled Ottawa.

Jonathan Yantsis, Nich McHugh, Greg Meireles and Michael Vukojevic scored in the second while Chase Campbell added another goal in the third for Kitchener (2-0-0).

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers acquire right winger Chase Campbell from Owen Sound Attack

Kevin Bahl scored in the third to keep the 67’s (1-2-0) from being blanked. Cedrick Anee turned aside 21-of-26 shots in a losing cause.