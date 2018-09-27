Kitchener Rangers acquire right winger Chase Campbell from Owen Sound Attack

The Kitchener Rangers have brought Chase Campbell home.

The team announced Thursday that it had acquired the Waterloo, Ont. native from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for a conditional 10th round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

“We would like to welcome Chase to the Rangers,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a release. “We believe his speed, energy and compete level will be a great fit with our team and style of play. We look forward to seeing him in a Rangers jersey this weekend.”

The overage right winger appeared in 57 games with the Attack last season, recording three goals and 17 assists.

Originally a third-round pick of the Sarnia Sting in 2014, Campbell has also spent time with the Ottawa 67s.