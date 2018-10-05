Tim McGraw releases sorrowful ‘Neon Church,’ first solo music in 2 years

On Thursday evening, American country superstar Tim McGraw released two singles — Neon Church and Thought About You — from his upcoming and untitled solo album. These are the first solo singles we’ve heard since How I’ll Always Be, which hit the charts back in 2016.

McGraw hasn’t put out a solo album since Damn Country Music (2015). Since then, he’s been focused on the extensive Soul2Soul tour with his longtime country singer wife, Faith Hill. The two released a joint studio album, The Rest of our Life, in late 2017.

With two sorrowful singles, McGraw could be building up to what may be his most emotional album yet.

The pensive guitar intros set a melancholy tone for the intimately heartbreaking ballads. Neon Church is an instant country staple: a song about breaking up and the turmoil of lost love.

Thought About You reflects on the regret and “what if” aspect of missing that chance of romance with a long-lost someone.

This will be McGraw’s first solo release under Sony Music Nashville. He expressed in a statement that the label actually encourages his creative freedom: “I love that there are no rules anymore and that I can give fans more music at once.”

He brought in his longtime music partner, Byron Gallimore, to produce both singles.

“I really felt that both these songs were ready to be heard and will absolutely give a sense of where I’m going with my next project. They’re meaningful to me and show the diversity of what I’ve been working on musically,” he tweeted.

After 25 years of making music, the It’s Your Love singer has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. He has dominated the country music charts countless times and at the age of 51, he still continues to wow his fans with his music.

McGraw listeners worldwide have been waiting a long time for new music, and their positive reception triggered a social media storm with the hashtag #NeonChurch.

In celebration of Neon Church, there’s a featured contest on the official Tim McGraw website. Once you enter, you have a chance of winning a trip to see McGraw at the Twin Cities Summer Jam Festival in Shakopee, Minn.

As of this writing, McGraw’s upcoming project has no release date. It’s expected he’ll return to Canada for his next tour.

