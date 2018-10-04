Vancouver police looking for more victims after man arrested in string of indecent acts

Vancouver police are looking for more victims who authorities say were tricked into watching a man masturbate while he sat in a pickup truck last July.

Const. Jason Doucette said a man was arrested after police received a string of reports of a male pulling up beside women walking on a sidewalk to strike up a conversation and draw attention to the inside of his vehicle, where he was fondling himself.

Doucette said the investigation has revealed that there may be more victims out there.

“Analysis of the suspect’s cellphone revealed approximately 30 additional incidents that have not yet been reported to police. The footage shows an additional 60 unidentified young women who were tricked into seeing this guy masturbate.

“Officers have continued their investigation after the initial arrest and have determined that the suspect had set up a cellular phone in his truck, prior to making contact with these young women.”

“These women were unsuspecting. They did the right thing by backing off. Some of them did call the police and we’re asking the remainder of the women who may have been a victim of this or were witnesses to give us a call.”

Trevor John Kurjata, 28, has been charged with five counts of committing an indecent act in a public place and one count of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years.

Kurjata has been released from custody with strict court-imposed conditions.