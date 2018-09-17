Man performs indecent act on bus in Cambridge: police

Waterloo police say a man was performing an indecent act while riding a Grand River Transit bus in Cambridge last Friday.

Police say they were called to Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. for a report that a man was performing an indecent act on a bus.

The man left the Grand River Transit bus as the call was being made.

The suspect is being described as a white man, in his late 20s to early 30s, with buzzed grey hair and grey stubble on his face. He was wearing a grey sweater and sweat pants.

Police are asking anyone with more info to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.