Waterloo police investigating indecent act in Kitchener

Waterloo police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who was exposing himself to the public in Kitchener on Saturday.

Police say they were called near the intersection of Victoria Street South and Eastforest Trail at around 11 a.m. for a report of a man exposing himself near a wooded area.

READ MORE: 2 girls spot man performing indecent act at pool in Waterloo region: police

The suspect is described as being around 20 to 30 years of age with short dark hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.