Indecent act suspect has special needs, no charges laid: Guelph police

Guelph police say an “appropriate course of action” is still being determined in an indecent act investigation after identifying a man who has special needs.

On Monday, police released photos of a man who was allegedly caught masturbating at Norm Jary Park on the evening of Aug. 2.

Police said investigators were able to quickly identify the man, but will not be laying charges.

“Due to his special needs, the male doesn’t understand the consequences of his actions and therefore no criminal charges are being laid,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

Instead, Fraser said police are working with ARC Industries and other community partners to get the man the help he needs.

ARC is a program run by Community Living Guelph Wellington that supports adults with intellectual disabilities.

Police have seen a spike in indecent act calls over the summer and officers are still trying to determine if the man is connected to any of the other investigations.

Despite the circumstances, police are still urging people to call 911 if they witness an indecent act being committed.

“We still have to treat every incident as an emergency and it requires an immediate police response,” Fraser said. “We remind you to remove yourself from the situation, get to a safe spot and call 911 immediately.”