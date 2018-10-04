Vancouver firefighter injured battling West End apartment fire

Fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Vancouver’s West End on Thursday morning.

The four-alarm blaze broke out in the Washington Court building in the 900-block of Thurlow Street around 9 a.m.

Flames were first spotted on the upper floors of the five-storey building.

One firefighter has been injured. Several residents were sent to hospital to be checked out, but there didn’t appear to be any life-threatening injuries, according to Capt. Jonathan Gormick of Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

“The age of the building and various renovations that have taken place over the years to this building have made [the fire] extremely stubborn and hard to contain,” he said.

Gormick said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to Heritage Vancouver, the Washington Court apartment building was built in 1910.

Back in 1966, a fire destroyed the top floor of the building.

