Vancouver firefighters want to see higher fines for motorists driving over hoses

The Vancouver Fire Department said $81 and penalty points are not enough to fine drivers for motoring over their hoses.

Speaking CKNW’s The Lynda Steele Show, Fire Chief Darrell Reid said fire services wants to see the province increase fines because it puts their members’ safety at risk.

Reid said this comes after the department’s hose was driven over twice on Thursday night when it was battling a blaze.

We didn’t think this would be an issue three times in a year, but please DO NOT DRIVE OVER FIRE HOSES. It is both illegal & exceedingly dangerous to the women & men on the other end of those hoses who may be protecting their lives or the lives of others with that water supply. pic.twitter.com/3muVvB5Ecb — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) September 20, 2018

“The incident is probably of interest because it happened not once, but twice at the same event, where cars struck what is actually a very large hose in the case of what Vancouver uses, a very large yellow hose, which was also protected by various barricades, pylons, sawhorses, etc.”

“One of the things that fire services are looking at doing, and of course we would work with our police partners on this, is reaching out to the ministry of transport and seeing about changes being made to… the system of fines,” Reid said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation said driving over a fire hose is a dangerous and illegal offence.

It said it welcomes input from the communities and fire personnel, and will take recommendations into account around campaigns and fines issued.

British Columbians can make a formal recommendation by speaking with the ministry directly.

