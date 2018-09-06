East Vancouver arson suspect caught on video

An East Vancouver arson suspect has been caught on video and Vancouver police are releasing images to the public in the hopes of identifying the person responsible.
Police are not commenting on which fire the suspect is connected to but they are holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. PT.
You will be able to watch the press conference live above.
We will be updating this story following the press conference.
