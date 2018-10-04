Canada
Former Calgary Coun. Brian Pincott to run as provincial NDP candidate in 2019 election

Brian Pincott announced on Feb. 7, 2017 that he will not be seeking re-election. File photo.

Former Calgary city councillor Brian Pincott is back in politics.

Just two weeks shy of his first anniversary away from city council, Pincott, after three terms in municipal politics, announced Thursday his intention to run as an NDP candidate for Calgary-Acadia in the upcoming provincial election.

“The big thing I can bring to the table is that I have 10 years [of] experience as a councillor,” he said. “I am connected to the communities, I know Calgary, I know these neighbourhoods.”

In a news release, he said he wants to continue the work of the provincial NDP.

“In the last three years with Rachel and the NDP government, Calgary has moved forward,” said Pincott. “That’s why I want to join her team and continue that work.”

The riding was left vacant when current MLA and Alberta Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne announced in March she wasn’t running in the 2019 election.

