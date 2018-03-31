Calgary MLA Brandy Payne won’t run again in 2019

NDP MLA Brandy Payne announced on Facebook Thursday that she would not seek re-election in 2019.

“In 2015, I entered politics for a simple reason: I wanted my young daughter to grow up in a better Alberta. And for the last three years, it has been an enormous privilege to be part of a government that has worked with integrity and purpose to deliver on that promise,” Payne’s statement read.

Payne was voted in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Calgary-Acadia in the 2015 election.

The following year she was appointed Associate Minister of Health.

“I am particularly proud of the work we have done to improve supports for mental health and substance abuse,” she said. “Instead of cutting, we built. As a result our kids are learning in good schools, patients are getting good care, thousands more can afford a post-secondary education, our environment is cleaner, and our economy is more diversified.Of course, there is much more work ahead and I look forward to being part of it.”

“However, I have made the difficult decision to not seek re-election in 2019 in order to spend more time with my family.”

She did not go into detail about her decision other than to say “continuing for another term of office is not the right choice for myself and my family.”

Payne said she would serve the remainder of her term.

“I offer my deepest thanks and appreciation to the people of Calgary-Acadia for placing their trust in me to be their representative and advocate. It is an enormous honour.”

Payne holds a journalism degree from Carleton University, where she graduated with high honours.

Prior to her election, Payne worked in administrative and management capacities for over 15 years, including as owner and operator of her own yoga business since 2010.

Payne and her husband, Scott, have a daughter.